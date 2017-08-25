Priest kept child porn as 'revenge' on God for poker losses
HONESDALE, Pa. — A New Jersey priest says he was trying to get revenge on God for poker losses when he collected computerized child pornography at his weekend home in Pennsylvania.
The Rev. Kevin Gugliotta was sentenced Thursday to 11
Pretrial records show Gugliotta told probation officers he felt God was attacking him when he lost poker tournaments and games, and got "revenge" by collecting the porn. The Archdiocese of Newark says Gugliotta, who had been assigned to a church in Union County, New Jersey, is removed from active ministry and could be defrocked.