Radical Jamaican cleric indicted in US on terror charge

NEW YORK — A radical Muslim cleric who was convicted of stirring up racial hatred in Britain and deported to Jamaica has been indicted in New York on charges of recruiting would-be terrorists.

Sheikh Abdullah el-Faisal was arrested Friday in Jamaica and is awaiting extradition to New York.

El-Faisal was arrested after a monthslong sting carried out by an undercover New York Police Department officer who communicated with him by email, text and video chat.

According to the Manhattan district attorney, el-Faisal offered to help the undercover officer travel to the Middle East and join fighters with the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

It's not clear if el-Faisal has an attorney.

The 53-year-old el-Faisal was born Trevor William Forrest.