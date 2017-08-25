Russia says Syria's last 2 chemical weapons sites dismantled

MOSCOW — The chief of the Russian military's branch for protection from chemical weapons says his troops have dismantled two chemical weapons facilities in areas freed from militants in Syria.

Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov didn't name the locations, saying only that Russia will provide the data to the international chemical weapons watchdog OPCW.

Kirillov said Friday the facilities dismantled this month were the last two of the 27 chemical weapons sites in Syria, according to Russian news wires. The OPCW was monitoring the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenals under a 2013 U.S.-Russia-brokered deal.