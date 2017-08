Serbian embassy staff return to Macedonia after brief spat

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Serbian embassy staff are returning to Macedonia after brief diplomatic tensions between the two former Yugoslav neighbours that were overcome after Serbia's president and Macedonia's prime minister agreed to work together to improve bilateral relations.

The Serbian embassy confirmed that it resumed regular consular activities Friday. The Serbian foreign ministry has said the ambassador is due to return Aug. 31.

Serbia had withdrawn its entire diplomatic staff last Sunday, accusing Macedonia of planning unspecified "very offensive acts" against Serb interests. Macedonia denied any impropriety, adding that it hadn't spied on and didn't plan to spy on its neighbour .