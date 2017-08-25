Soldier gets 18 months in scheme to send guns to Indonesia

CONCORD, N.H. — A U.S. Army soldier who participated in a scheme to buy guns and send them to a security detail for Indonesia's president and vice-president has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Audi Sumilat, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded guilty last year in New Hampshire. Twenty-three guns were recovered.

Authorities say Sumilat joined a conspiracy to buy guns in Texas and New Hampshire for members of the Indonesian Presidential Guard, who are tasked with providing security to the president and vice-president but couldn't lawfully buy the weapons themselves.