Soldier gets 18 months in scheme to send guns to Indonesia
A
A
Share via Email
CONCORD, N.H. — A U.S. Army soldier who participated in a scheme to buy guns and send them to a security detail for Indonesia's president and
Audi Sumilat, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded guilty last year in New Hampshire. Twenty-three guns were recovered.
Authorities say Sumilat joined a conspiracy to buy guns in Texas and New Hampshire for members of the Indonesian Presidential Guard, who are tasked with providing security to the president and
Sumilat says he bought guns in Texas and shipped them to a New Hampshire co-conspirator, who delivered them to guard members on visits to Washington, D.C., and to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.