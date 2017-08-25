Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm

HOUSTON — Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the centre reported it's now at a Category 2.

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile ( 48-kilometre ) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) northeast of Corpus Christi.