The Latest: France's Macron criticizes Poland over labour

VARNA, Bulgaria — The Latest on French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to central and eastern Europe (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticized Poland's government over its opposition to his plans to change European Union rules on so-called "posted workers" — cheap labour from eastern countries posted temporarily to more prosperous European countries.

Macron said during a visit to Bulgaria on Friday that the Polish reluctance to reform the labour rules is "an illustration of the mistakes made by this government."

Macron said that "Poland has decided to isolate itself from Europe and its refusal to revise this directive doesn't give change my confidence in (getting) a positive outcome." He said that Poles "deserved better"

Poland's Premier Beata Szydlo said Thursday her government would defend "Poland's interests and Poland's workers, but added that "all member states are putting their heads together" over the issue.

10:55 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at a French-style palace on the Black Sea coast for talks with Bulgarian leaders on the final leg of his three-day tour to central and eastern Europe.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev greeted Macron and his wife Brigitte for Friday's opening ceremony.

The setting for the discussions, which will focus on business, investment and Europe's passport-free Schengen zone that Bulgaria wants to join, is a 19th-century former summer royal palace north of Varna. The communist elite used to use the palace which is now host to high-level government meetings.