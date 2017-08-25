The Latest: Hurricane Harvey strengthens off Texas coast

HOUSTON — The Latest on Hurricane Harvey as it takes aim at the Texas coast (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center warns that conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Harvey strengthens and slowly moves toward the Texas coast.

The centre says preparations for the storm "should be rushed to completion" Friday morning along Texas' central Gulf Coast.

The centre says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is expected to reach that mark before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Millions of people are bracing for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometres ) inland.

Brock Long is the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He tells "Good Morning America" that Harvey is a "very serious" threat and that the window for evacuating is quickly closing.

Long says he expects extensive damage from significant rain over the next three days.

___

1:30 a.m.

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the centre reported it's now at a Category 2.

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile ( 48-kilometre ) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) northeast of Corpus Christi.