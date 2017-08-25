The Latest: Guru's supporters turn against journalists

PANCHKULA, India — The Latest on the rape trial of an Indian sect leader (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A prosecution lawyer says a flamboyant guru who was convicted of rape in northern India will be taken to jail until his sentence is announced on Monday.

H.P.S. Verma says Ram Rahim SIngh was found guilty of raping two women followers at his ashram in 2002. He says he'll be taken to the central jail in the town of Rohtak.

The verdict has sparked fears of violence by tens of thousands of his supporters who had gathered outside the courthouse in the town of Panchkula.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, the restive crowd attacked journalists and media vans that were parked outside the court, breaking windshields.

___

3:30 p.m.

A court in north India has convicted a flamboyant guru of raping two of his followers.

Prosecution lawyer H.P.S. Verma said Friday the guru, who calls himself Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, has been found guilty in the 15-year-old case.

Tens of thousands of supporters who had been waiting for hours near the court shouted in anger after the ruling was announced in Panchkula town.

More than 15,000 police and paramilitary soldiers were posted in and around the court where the guru appeared before a judge, as Panchkula administrators feared an outbreak of violence.