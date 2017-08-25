The Latest: Military says forces reach centre of Tal Afar
BAGHDAD — The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
Iraqi military officials say forces have advanced into the
Iraqi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool tells the Associated Press that Iraqi forces took control of several
Brig. Gen. Haider Fadhil of Iraq's special forces, says the U.S.-led coalition provided air cover while Iraqi troops pushed into the town's
Tal Afar is about 150
On Thursday, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for the coalition in Iraq, said the militants are "completely surrounded" in the town of Tal Afar and "are being killed."
3:30 p.m.
The spiritual leader of Iraq's Shiite majority is calling on doctors from across Iraq to help civilians fleeing clashes in the latest fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani says medical workers should travel to areas around the battle for Tal Afar to help "to treat the wounded and treat them as a humanitarian, national and religious duty."
The call during the Friday sermon delivered by Sistani's representative Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai, from the holy city of Karbala comes after the operation to retake Tal Afar began last week. Tal Afar sits west of Mosul, where victory was declared against IS in July. Thousands of civilians are estimated to have been killed in the nine-month fight.
Iraqi