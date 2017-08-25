Thieves strike Habitat for Humanity build for third time

DEPTFORD, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are searching for thieves who they say stole $5,000 worth of tools from a Habitat for Humanity building site.

WABC-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2iwjEWU ) a Habitat for Humanity crew realized a locked storage unit had been broken into at the Deptford home on Thursday morning. Police say it's the third time the site has been burglarized.

This time, thieves stole a chop saw, pneumatic nailer and air compressor. Officials say thieves have taken about $5,000 worth of equipment from the house.

The home is being built for a woman who served two tours overseas.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Gloucester County Anthony Isabella says the team will increase security at all of their sites.