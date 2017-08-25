Tonga's king dissolves parliament and orders new elections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The king of the small Pacific nation of Tonga has taken the extraordinary step of dissolving the nation's parliament and ordering new elections.

King Tupou VI ordered a new election be held by November 16 in a dissolution notice that was posted Friday on the attorney general's website .

The action means the end of the government led by Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva. His term was due to end next year.

The former schoolteacher is a longtime democracy activist and was first elected to the parliament in 1987. Since becoming leader in 2014, his effectiveness has been questioned and he survived a no-confidence vote earlier this year.