Trump administration opposes Chicago request for injunction

CHICAGO — The Department of Justice has objected to Chicago's request for a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from withholding public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities that don't comply with U.S. immigration laws.

The Justice Department submitted a filing late Thursday in Chicago federal court in which it argues that the federal government has a legitimate interest in pressuring cities to follow immigration laws. It says that compliance, among other things, helps keep crime in check.

Chicago filed a lawsuit this month challenging the policy and seeking the injunction.