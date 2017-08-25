Trump to push tax overhaul in Missouri next week

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to make a public push to overhaul the nation's tax system next week in Springfield, Missouri.

The White House says the president will be making the stop in southwest Missouri on Wednesday to begin selling his administration's calls to change the tax system. Administration officials have said Trump plans to hold events around the country in the coming weeks to promote the tax overhaul.

The White House has expressed hope that the changes can be approved in Congress by the end of the year and will be working with the leaders of congressional tax-writing committees after the Labor Day holiday.