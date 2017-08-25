UN relief workers, military discuss humanitarian crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Relief workers, U.S. and foreign military officials, and field experts are meeting at Brown University to figure out how to work better together as the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945.

The two-day workshop began Friday, and is drawing representatives from the United Nations, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the International Committee of the Red Cross and universities including Harvard and Yale.

The U.N. humanitarian chief has said the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the organization's founding, with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine.