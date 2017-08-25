US ambassador rebukes head of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the head of U.N. peacekeeping in Lebanon is "blind" to the spread of illegal arms in the country's Hezbollah-dominated south, and Haley is reiterating her call for the peacekeeping force to do more about it.

Haley said Friday that Maj. Gen. Michael Beary showed "an embarrassing lack of understanding of what's going on in south Lebanon." Days earlier, Beary pushed back on U.S. and Israeli criticism and said his force has no evidence weapons are being illegally transferred and stockpiled in the area. Haley says there's plenty of evidence.

The peacekeeping mission is up for renewal next week. Some U.N. Security Council members have suggested the mission's overall mandate should stay the same.