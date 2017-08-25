US durable goods orders post biggest drop since August 2014
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods sank 6.8
The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — reversed a sharp gain in such orders in June.
The numbers were warped by a 19
Excluding transportation, orders rose a solid 0.5
Economists had expected orders to drop after the big gain in June. Overall, American industry continues to look mostly solid. Manufacturers have rebounded from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar that makes U.S. goods costlier overseas.
Spending on durable goods accounts for a small part of American economic output. But changes in durable goods orders often signal where the economy is headed, so forecasters and investors watch the report closely.
The category that's seen as a harbinger of future business investment— orders for capital goods excluding