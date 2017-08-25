US durable goods orders post biggest drop since August 2014

WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods sank 6.8 per cent in July, the biggest fall in nearly three years, led by a drop in the volatile category of civilian aircraft. But a gauge of business investment rose last month.

The Commerce Department said Friday that orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — reversed a sharp gain in such orders in June.

The numbers were warped by a 19 per cent drop in orders for transportation equipment, a category that bounces wildly from month to month. Specifically, orders for civilian aircraft tumbled 70.7 per cent in July — payback for a 129.3 per cent surge in June.

Excluding transportation, orders rose a solid 0.5 per cent last month.

Economists had expected orders to drop after the big gain in June. Overall, American industry continues to look mostly solid. Manufacturers have rebounded from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar that makes U.S. goods costlier overseas.

Spending on durable goods accounts for a small part of American economic output. But changes in durable goods orders often signal where the economy is headed, so forecasters and investors watch the report closely.