Visiting judge to step in as wounded Ohio judge recovers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded outside his courthouse continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21. He is a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor made the appointment this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES') Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.