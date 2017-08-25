News / World

Visiting judge to step in as wounded Ohio judge recovers

Officials consult near the crime scene at the Huntington Bank, next to the Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, Monday Aug. 21, 2017, after Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was ambushed and shot while walking to work early Monday morning. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Officials consult near the crime scene at the Huntington Bank, next to the Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, Monday Aug. 21, 2017, after Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. was ambushed and shot while walking to work early Monday morning. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded outside his courthouse continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21. He is a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor made the appointment this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES') Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl), roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular