VP Pence warns Venezuela as sanctions under consideration

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is talking tough on Venezuela as expectations mount that the Trump administration will announce new economic sanctions against the nation.

Pence says in a tweet sent Friday that the U.S. "will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles." He says the "birthright" of Venezuelans has been and always will be freedom.

Friday tweet comes after Pence visited Venezuelan exiles in Miami to express solidarity with their effort to protect the country's democracy from President Nicolas Maduro's increasingly authoritarian rule. Last month the Trump administration promised to take strong economic actions if Maduro went ahead with plans to create a constitutional assembly comprised of government loyalists.