Woman sentenced for beating, starving nanny from China

WOODBURY, Minn. — A woman accused of beating and starving a woman she brought from China to work as a nanny in Minnesota will be deported after she spends a year in jail.

Thirty-six-year-old Lili Huang was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and one day in jail. A federal judge also ordered her to forfeit her home and pay nearly $100,000 in restitution. Huang lived in Woodbury, a suburb of St. Paul.

Authorities say the 58-year-old nanny was found wandering in the street in July 2016, battered and malnourished. Investigator say she was forced to work up to 18 hours a day doing child care, cooking and cleaning, for less than $2 per hour.