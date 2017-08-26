A timeline of Hurricane Harvey's development

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday morning, it had dumped 18 inches (half a meter) of rain on some areas, and forecasters warned that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days.

Here is a timeline of key moments in the storm's development:

— Aug. 17, 4 p.m., Tropical Storm Harvey is named, six hours after the National Hurricane Center in Miami issues a potential tropical cyclone for several small Caribbean islands.

— Aug. 19, 4 p.m., Moving westward between the northern coast of South America and the larger Caribbean islands, Harvey is downgraded to a tropical depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph). Six hours later, it is further downgraded to a tropical wave.

— Wednesday, 10 a.m., Harvey regenerates into a tropical depression about 535 miles (860 kilometres ) southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

— Thursday, 1 p.m., After quickly strengthening over the course of a day, Harvey becomes a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). It is about 325 miles (525 kilometres ) southeast of Port O'Connor, and Texas coastal communities in its path are urged to complete their preparations. By midnight, it is upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane and is 220 miles from Port O'Connor, with sustained maximum winds of 100 mph (160 kph).

— Friday, 2 p.m., Harvey is upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained maximum winds of 120 mph (195 kph). It is centred about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) southeast of Corpus Christi. By 6 p.m., Harvey is a Category 4 storm just 45 miles from the city, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

— Friday, 10 p.m., Harvey makes landfall as a Category 4 hurricane when the eye of the storm comes ashore between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, two communities on a spit off the coast of mainland Texas near Corpus Christi.

— Saturday, 2 a.m., Harvey is centred about 15 miles inland and is weakening as it slowly passes over land. It has been downgraded to a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). Two hours later, it is downgraded further to a Category 2.