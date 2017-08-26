AP News in Brief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Fearsome Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas Gulf Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, bringing with it 130 mph (209 kph) sustained winds and flooding rains.

Harvey's approach sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing the Gulf Coast, hoping to escape the wrath of an increasingly menacing storm set to slam an area of Texas that includes oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that the monster system would be "a very major disaster," and the predictions drew fearful comparisons to Hurricane Katrina, one of the deadliest ever to strike the U.S.

"We know that we've got millions of people who are going to feel the impact of this storm," said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist for the National Hurricane Center. "We really pray that people are listening to their emergency managers and get out of harm's way."

Trump pardons ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio over federal conviction

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump spared former Sheriff Joe Arpaio a possible jail sentence on Friday by pardoning the recent federal conviction stemming from his immigration patrols, reversing what critics saw as a long-awaited comeuppance for a lawman who escaped accountability for headline-grabbing tactics during his tenure as metropolitan Phoenix's top law enforcer.

The White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon. It was Trump's first pardon as president.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe!" Trump tweeted Friday.

The announcement came three days after a rally in Phoenix at which the president signalled his willingness to absolve Arpaio's misdemeanour contempt-of-court conviction.

Arpaio was in a celebratory mood after the pardon, eating dinner at an Italian restaurant as someone in his party ordered champagne. He told The Associated Press he was thankful for the pardon.

North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion.

The U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement that two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. It added that the missile posed no threat to the U.S. territory of Guam, which the North had previously warned it would fire missiles toward.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectiles fired from the North's eastern coast flew about 250 kilometres (155 miles), though it did not mention any failures. It said South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately provide more details.

South Korea's presidential office said the U.S. and South Korean militaries will proceed with their ongoing war games "even more thoroughly" in response to the latest launch. They are the first known missile firings since July, when the North successfully flight tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

The White House said that President Donald Trump — who has warned that he would unleash "fire and fury" if the North continued its threats — was briefed on the latest North Korean activity and "we are monitoring the situation."

National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastian Gorka, a national security aide whose hardline views on immigration and terrorism caused discord inside and outside the White House, is the latest official to exit President Donald Trump's administration.

Gorka told The Associated Press Friday that he had resigned from his position. A White House official, however, said Gorka did not resign but "no longer works at the White House." That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website , Gorka joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser. But he operated outside of the National Security Council and his exact responsibilities were not clearly outlined, though he was a prominent advocate for Trump on television news.

Gorka declined to discuss the reasons he left the White House, but pointed toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website .

Gorka wrote that "the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will 'Make America Great Again,' have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months."

Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, but he appeared to leave open the possibility of allowing some already in uniform to remain.

Trump gave Defence Secretary Jim Mattis authority to decide the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving, and he said that until the Pentagon chief makes that decision, "no action may be taken against" them.

The Obama administration in June 2016 had changed longstanding policy, declaring that troops could serve openly as transgender individuals. And it set a July 2017 deadline for determining whether transgender people could be allowed to enter the military. Mattis delayed that to Jan. 1, 2018, and Trump has now instructed Mattis to extend it indefinitely.

But on the question of what will happen to those transgender individuals who already are serving openly - estimated to number in the low hundreds - Trump seemed to leave wiggle room for exceptions. A White House official who briefed reporters on the presidential order would not say whether Trump would permit any exceptions.

That official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said Mattis has been directed to take a number of factors into consideration in determining how to deal with transgender individuals already serving. Those factors are to include broad measures such as "military effectiveness," budgetary constraints and "unit cohesion," as well as other factors Mattis deems "relevant." It was not clear whether that means it is possible for Mattis to come to the conclusion that some transgender troops should be allowed to remain.

Venezuela's Maduro vows to punish opponents for US sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed Friday to prosecute for treason opponents he accused of being behind sweeping U.S. financial sanctions that will strain relations between the countries and make it harder for the socialist leader to raise badly needed cash.

Maduro accused President Donald Trump of trampling on international law and relations with Latin America by taking actions that he said would cause "great damage" to the Venezuelan oil economy as well as American investors who own the country's bonds.

He singled out the president of Venezuela's congress, Julio Borges, as being the "mastermind" of the financial and economic "blockade" and called on the government-stacked supreme court and a new, all-powerful constitutional assembly to initiate proceedings against opponents who have lobbied in favour of the sanctions.

"You've got to be a big traitor to your country to ask for sanctions against Venezuela," Maduro said in a televised appearance.

The sanctions, which Trump signed by executive order, prohibit American financial institutions from providing new money to the government or the state oil company, PDVSA. They also ban trading in two bonds the government recently issued to circumvent its increasing isolation from Western financial markets.

Official: Embattled ex-PM flees Thailand ahead of verdict

BANGKOK (AP) — Facing a possible 10-year jail term, former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled the country ahead of a court verdict her supporters say was politically motivated, a senior member of her party said.

Yingluck's whereabouts were not immediately known Saturday, but local media cited anonymous officials as saying she travelled by land to Cambodia then flew to Dubai to join her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra — another exiled former premier whose government, like hers, was toppled in a military coup.

An official of Yingluck's Pheu Thai party, who is close to the Shinawatra family, told The Associated Press she was no longer in Thailand. The official gave no other details, and declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the subject.

Yingluck, who became Thailand's first female prime minister when her party swept elections in 2011, is accused of negligence in overseeing a money-losing rice subsidy program. She has denied charges as politically motivated.

A verdict had been expected Friday, as thousands of Yingluck supporters gathered outside the court and thousands of police stood guard. But Yingluck never appeared, and a judge read out a statement saying her lawyers had informed the court she could not attend because of an earache.

Trump setting records for low presidential approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump started as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling. After seven months, things have only gotten worse.

Plunging into undesirably uncharted territory, Trump is setting records with his dismally low approval ratings, including the lowest mark ever for a president in his first year. In fact, with four months left in the year, Trump has already spent more time under 40 per cent than any other first-year president.

At 34 per cent , his current approval rating is worse than former President Barack Obama's ever was.

Trump's early descent in the polls defies some longstanding patterns about how Americans view their president. Such plunges are often tied to external forces that the president only partially controls, such as a sluggish economy or an all-consuming international crisis. In Trump's case, the economy is humming and the foreign crises have been kept to a minimum.

Americans also tend to be optimistic about their new leaders, typically cutting them some slack during their early days in office. Not with Trump.

Right-wing groups cancel San Francisco Bay Area rallies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two right-wing rallies planned for the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area were cancelled Friday, with organizers citing threats from left-wing agitators, but local officials said they remained concerned about the potential for violence.

A Saturday "freedom rally" planned near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco was cancelled by the group Patriot Prayer, which said it would hold a news conference at a city park instead.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said his followers would instead attend an anti-Marxist rally in nearby Berkeley on Sunday, but a short time later the organizer of that rally called it off.

"I am asking that no one come to my event," Amber Cummings said in a lengthy statement issued via Facebook. She said she had "grave concerns for the safety of the people attending my event."

Cummings said her rally was "to speak out against the political violence happening to people who do not agree" with left-wing ideology, and that the meaning was being lost as rhetoric around the rally escalated. However, she said she "alone" would still show up Sunday.

Jerry Lee Lewis doesn't get Country Music Hall of Fame snub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry Lee Lewis is one of the early pioneers of rock 'n' roll music, but he doesn't understand why his contributions to country music haven't been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now 81, Lewis said that when he first came to Nashville from Louisiana, he was advised to pick up a guitar instead of playing the piano.

"I was trying to get a record out and get my start in the business and they really didn't any part of rock n' roll," Lewis said in an interview Thursday in Nashville, where he was being honoured by artists such as George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton and Lee Ann Womack during the live concert series Skyville Live.

He quickly found fame under the guidance of Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis, where he played alongside Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash in the now famous Million Dollar Quartet. His outrageous talent, energy and ego were showcased on his early hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."