Barcelona readies for massive rally against violence

BARCELONA, Spain — Thousands of people are expected to flood the streets of Barcelona to reject violence after the deadly attacks on Aug. 17-18 that killed 15 people and wounded over 120.

The Islamic State group claimed the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils that used vehicles and knives, Spain's deadliest in more than a decade. Eight suspects are dead, two are jailed under preliminary charges and two more remain under investigation.

The slogan of the march — "I'm not afraid" in the local Catalan language— has grown from a spontaneous civic answer to the violence into a slogan that the government and Spain's political class have unanimously embraced.