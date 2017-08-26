Belarus opposition leader Statkevich jailed for 15 days

MINSK, Belarus — The wife of prominent Belarusian opposition figure Nikolai Statkevich says he has been sent to jail for 15 days after being seized by police in the capital.

Marina Adamovich said Statkevich, a former presidential candidate, was detained midday Saturday in the capital of Minsk. He had been sentenced in absentia about two weeks ago on charges of organizing a demonstration in July against the massive military exercises that are planned for next month with Russia.