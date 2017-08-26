Chador in, hijab out: Iran VP's wardrobe draws criticism

In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, photo, two Iranian women cross a street while wearing the "chador," a head-to-toe garment, in downtown Tehran, Iran. She is just a couple of weeks into her appointment as new Iranian vice president but Laaya Joneidi's decision to abandon her headscarf and fashion style for the all-encompassing black chador is raising questions among women in the Islamic Republic _ especially after she said that President Hassan Rouhani personally asked her to wear the more conservative Muslim women's garment. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)