Group won't show Browns games after players' anthem protest

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post says it won't show Cleveland Browns football games this season after a group of players knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game Monday.

VFW Post 3345 Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page Wednesday that says the Strongsville post outside of Cleveland won't support a group or person who "disgraces the flag or the anthem that we have fought for."

A team spokesman responded by saying the Browns organization has a "profound" respect for the anthem, the American flag and those in the military but also respects the "freedom of personal expression."