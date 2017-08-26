News / World

Little Ohio city swept into national battle over monuments

In this August 2017 photo an American flag is displayed next to a marker in remembrance of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and the Dixie Highway, in Franklin, Ohio. The roadside marker honoring the Confederate general has swept the city of Franklin into the heated conflict over such monuments. The movement in recent years to remove Confederate monuments and flags from public places as symbols of national division and black oppression has accelerated since deadly violence this month in Virginia. The marker was recently removed overnight by officials concerned about violent protests or its destruction. (Ed Richter /The Journal-News via AP)

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Robert E. Lee never fought a battle in Ohio during the Civil War. But he's in one now.

A roadside marker honouring Lee has swept the city of Franklin into the heated conflict over Confederate monuments.

The movement to remove the monuments and Confederate flags from public places as symbols of national division and black oppression accelerated after deadly violence this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white supremacist rally.

The 90-year-old marker in Franklin has since been removed by local officials concerned about violent protests or its destruction.

The northern Ohio city sent Union troops to fight Lee, and city leaders agree with residents who say the marker reflects part of their history. They haven't decided yet where it should go.

