Marchers protest police eviction of asylum-seekers in Rome

ROME — Several thousand asylum-seekers, other migrants and supporters have marched through Rome to protest Italian police's recent evictions of migrant camps.

Some carried a banner Saturday proclaiming themselves "refugees not terrorists."

On Thursday, police used water cannons to clear out 100 asylum-seekers, most of them from Ethiopia or Eritrea, from a Rome square. Authorities had already cleared out most of the 800 migrants who had been squatting in a building near the square since 2013.

Human rights advocates and the U.N. refugee agency protested that the evictions were conducted without warning.

Many asylum-seekers sleep on the streets of Rome for lack of housing.