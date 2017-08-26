Philippine teenager's burial turns into protest vs killings

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino teenager at the centre of the latest outcry against the president's bloody crackdown against illegal drugs has been buried, with his funeral being turned by mourners into a protest against thousands of drug killings.

Hundreds of mourners and left-wing activists carried placards that read "Stop killing the poor" and "Silent no more" during a funeral march Saturday before Kian Loyd delos Santos was interred at a suburban cemetery in metropolitan Manila.