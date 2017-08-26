Summer Tourism ending on high note in White Mountains

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Summer tourism in New Hampshire's White Mountains region is ending on a high note.

Jayne O'Connor of the White Mountains Visitor Center in North Woodstock says there's been a rise in domestic and international travellers .

She said a consistently mild summer and a recent stretch of sunny days helped make August the busiest travel month of the summer for attractions in the White Mountains.

The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce also said lodging and attractions partners saw August's sales exceeding last year's numbers.

O'Connor said besides consistent visitors from New England and New York, there have been many from Texas, California, and Ohio.