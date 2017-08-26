US Marines live-fire range planned on 'pristine' Guam land

HAGNATA, Guam — A U.S. military live-fire training range is being built on Guam to support the relocation of Marines.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2wHXt6z ) Black Construction Corp. was awarded a $78 million contract on Friday.

The complex will be built in Andersen Air Force Base on a patch of land that the community says is one of the last pristine places on Guam.

It will be near a wildlife refuge and will require part of the refuge to be closed when the range is in use.

Sabina Perez, spokeswoman of a group against the complex, says the military seems to be rushing to get its projects started.