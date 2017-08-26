Vatican No. 2: Anti-pope jihadist attack threat is worrying

ROME — Pope Francis' top aide says a pro-Islamic State group video that targets the pope is worrying but notes Vatican security is already at a high level.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's No. 2 official, told reporters Saturday that a day earlier he had seen the video, which indicates the pope is a target. Recently, another video, transmitted on the pro-IS Telegram channel, suggested that Italy is the next target of an extremist attack.

Parolin said: "Obviously, one cannot help but worry, above all for the senseless hatred that it is." But he said the Vatican hasn't added more measures to its already high security.