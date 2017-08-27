10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. THOUSANDS FLEE HOUSTON'S RISING FLOODWATERS

Up to 50 inches of rain could fall on the nation's fourth-largest city before the storm that arrived as Hurricane Harvey is finished later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

2. HARVEY COULD TAKE TOLL ON TEXAS OIL, GAS INDUSTRY

The storm has temporarily shut down key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast, and flooding in Houston and Beaumont could seriously pinch gasoline supplies.

3. WHAT SHERIFF JOE ARPAIO LAWSUITS COST PUBLIC

Though President Trump has pardoned the Arizona lawman, judgments, settlements and legal fees for the sheriff's office have cost taxpayers $82 million — with more to come.

4. US NAVY: REMAINS OF 10 USS MCCAIN SAILORS RECOVERED

The seamen drowned after an oil tanker collided with the guided missile destroyer near Singapore.

5. IRAQ'S SUNNIS WRESTLE WITH ISLAMIC STATE'S RELIGIOUS LEGACY

There are those among Iraq's Sunni Muslim minority who find some good in the group, though they denounce the militants for rampant bloodshed during their nearly three-year rule.

6. HOW DRUG HELPS PREVENT HEART ATTACKS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

The medication named canakinumab curbs inflammation that can lead to clogged arteries, new research shows.

7. WHO STEPS IN TO ASSIST STRUGGLING OKLAHOMA TEACHERS

Charities come forward with gifts and incentives to try to keep educators from leaving as state funding for public schools has declined by more than $48 million.

8. TRUMP MAY SOON DECIDE FATE OF 'DREAMERS'

Trump has not signalled whether he plans to halt new work permits for young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

9. TAYLOR SWIFT UNVEILS SLITHERING SNAKE VIDEO AT VMAS

The eye-popping music video for her new song "Look What You Made Me Do" features the singer dressed like a zombie in one scene and surrounded by serpents in another.

10. JAPAN ROUTS LUFKIN, TEXAS 12-2 FOR LITTLE LEAGUE TITLE