2nd storm in a week batters southern China

HONG KONG — A second tropical storm in days swept into southern China on Sunday, lashing Hong Kong and Macau with heavy rain and strong wind as the region reels from the strongest typhoon in decades that left 18 dead.

Severe Tropical Storm Pakhar made landfall west of the Chinese casino hub of Macau in the early morning, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometres (55 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 106 kph (65 mph).

Forecasters in Hong Kong and Macau raised a storm signal two notches below the maximum, forcing schools and businesses to close, ferry operators to halt services and airlines to delay or cancel some flights.

The storm is expected to move farther inland and gradually weaken later Sunday.

On Wednesday, Typhoon Hato left a trail of devastation as it barrelled through the region, killing at least 18 people, including nine in Macau and nine more on mainland China.

The storm's toll in Macau sparked a furious response by residents in the casino hub, who complained of the government's slow response. The city's chief weather officer was forced to resign because of the criticism.