Albania's prime minister names smaller, restructured Cabinet

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama has named a restructured Cabinet with a goal of increasing the country's economic growth from 3.8 to 5 per cent in four years.

Rama on Sunday told his Socialist Party leadership on Sunday that his Cabinet would be reduced from 20 to 14 ministerial posts, making it "a smaller but more co-operative one."

The left wing Socialists secured a second mandate in a June election, winning 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament, but can't run the government without allies.