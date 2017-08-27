Charges against 23 Yale students in protest dismissed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Charges have been dismissed against 23 Yale University graduate students who blocked New Haven streets during a protest against alleged sexual harassment at the university.

Authorities say protesters caused the closure of three major intersections during peaceful demonstrations in May. Police said 20 people voluntarily agreed to be cited for disorderly conduct and three chose to be taken into custody.

New Haven Register reports that lawyers for the students had worked out an agreement with the state that required the defendants to do community service work in exchange for prosecutors likely dropping the charges. A judge last week agreed to dismiss the charges.

One of the students' attorneys called the dismissal a "fair and just disposition."

