Donated 234-year-old map on display at Chicago-area museum

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago geographer has donated a 234-year-old map of Canada and the Great Lakes region to a museum in Will County.

The Naperville Sun reports that officials say Joe Kubal of Naperville recently donated the French map from 1783 to the Forest Preserve of Will County's Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Facility supervisor Chris Gutman says the hand-colored map is on display now. Gutman describes the map as being "in remarkable shape for how old it is."

Kubal is a member of the Chicago Map Society. He started collecting maps about 30 years ago.