Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina

Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston's main convention centre may be having flashbacks to a previous storm.

Tens of thousands of people who fled their homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 endured squalid conditions at the Superdome football stadium and convention centre . Thousands went to Houston, where officials were applauded for sheltering them.

Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. Still, the challenges will be huge for Houston. The city of 2.3 million has suffered catastrophic flooding.