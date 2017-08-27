News / World

Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina

Deleon Gambel, 14, fights the current from the overflow of Buffalo Bayou as he makes his way through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey while checking on neighbors in his apartment complex in Houston, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston's main convention centre may be having flashbacks to a previous storm.

Tens of thousands of people who fled their homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 endured squalid conditions at the Superdome football stadium and convention centre . Thousands went to Houston, where officials were applauded for sheltering them.

Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. Still, the challenges will be huge for Houston. The city of 2.3 million has suffered catastrophic flooding.

Eighty per cent of New Orleans was evacuated in 2005. In Houston, residents were told it was safer to stay put. Thousands are now asking to be rescued.

