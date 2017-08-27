Iraqi troops 'liberate' Tal Afar town centre

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi military says it has "fully liberated" Tal Afar's town centre from the Islamic State group.

That brings Iraqi forces a step closer to taking full control of one of the extremists' last strongholds in Iraq.

Sunday's statement says Iraqi troops have captured all of the town's neighbourhoods and they are now heading to al-Ayadia district, about 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of Tal Afar where militants have fled.

Last Sunday, U.S.-backed Iraqi troops launched a multi-pronged operation to retake Tal Afar, a month after declaring Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, fully liberated. Tal Afar is about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from Syria's border.