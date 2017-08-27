Macron asks Turkey's leader to free jailed French reporter

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has asked his Turkish counterpart to free a French journalist who has been jailed in Turkey since July on suspicion of terrorism.

The French president's office said on Sunday that Macron spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and requested "the quick liberation and ... return to France" of Loup Bureau.

Bureau has been detained since July 26, accused of aiding and assisting a terrorist organization for reporting on Kurds living near the Iraq border.

Macron's office said in a statement that he and Erdogan agreed to maintain contact to find a "positive outcome as soon as possible" for the 27-year-old freelance journalist.