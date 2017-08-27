Maine blueberry crop falls with disease, lack of pollination
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's wild blueberry crop is likely to be much smaller this year than in recent summers because the industry is contending with troubles such as disease and a lack of pollination.
The state is the wild blueberry capital of the U.S. In recent years, crop sizes have soared and prices have plummeted. The crop grew a little less than one
But University of Maine horticulture professor David Yarborough says that is changing this year. He says "mummy berry" disease and other factors could cut the crop as much as 36
Another factor influencing crop size is that farming effort appears to be down this year.