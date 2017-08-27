Michigan issuing driver's license to comply with federal law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is set to start on Monday issuing driver's licenses that residents eventually need to board domestic flights if they don't have passports or other accepted documents.

New ID standards were created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Starting in October 2020, compliant driver's licenses or state IDs will be needed to fly or to visit federal buildings, nuclear plants and military bases unless other acceptable documents are provided.

There's no extra fee for the card. Residents must bring birth certificates or other approved documents to secretary of state branches.

Residents should check their renewal notices when they come in the mail to see whether they've already complied with the new requirements.