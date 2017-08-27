Pain, confusion, frustration at Charlottesville town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville officials and representatives of the Department of Justice are hearing from city residents in the aftermath of a deadly white nationalist rally.

Sunday's community town hall meeting was the latest expression of frustration with officials over the response to the rally, which descended into deadly violence. Residents spent around three hours criticizing officials and asking questions about the way law enforcement responded after violence broke out.

Some speakers said they were depressed and traumatized. There were calls for the mayor and police chief to resign.

The rally earlier this month was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in a decade.