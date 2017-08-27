Police say US man shot multiple times and killed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A Haitian National Police spokesman says a U.S. citizen was shot multiple times and killed by an attacker in the capital.

Spokesman Garry Desrosier described the killing as an apparent "execution." Desrosier said Sunday that the gunman was waiting for the 34-year-old victim as he left an upscale restaurant in the Petionville area of the capital.

The victim was shot about 20 times and died at the scene Saturday night. A security guard was also wounded. There were no arrests and the motive was unknown.