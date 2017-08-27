Prosecutors: Mob kills 4 in central Mexico for alleged theft

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the central Mexico state of Puebla say they are investigating the alleged vigilante killings of four people.

In a statement Sunday, the office says that on Saturday several people allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in the town of Tlacotepec, but were thwarted by residents.

Authorities say a mob captured six people suspected of being involved and beat them. One was killed at the scene and three died later at a hospital. Two more were injured.