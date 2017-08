GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Guyanese Civil Aviation Authority says it's investigating the disappearance of a small plane in a mountainous southwestern region near Brazil.

Authority director Egbert Field says the Cessna 206 aircraft disappeared in dense jungle about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) from the gold mining town of Madhia, which is located around 120 miles (200 kilometres ) southwest the capital.

The plane lost communication about 25 minutes after taking off from a mining district.