The Latest: UN chief 'shocked' by Guatemala expulsion

GUATEMALA CITY — The Latest on the Guatemalan president's decision to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general has issued a statement saying that Antonio Guterres "is shocked" by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales' decision to order the head of the U.N. anti-corruption commission out of the country.

The statement called for Ivan Velasquez to be treated with the respect he deserves and praised his work in "strengthening justice sector institutions in Guatemala, helping to ensure justice was done in numerous cases."

Morales announced via a video posted on Twitter Sunday that he was expelling Velasquez. Velasquez and Guatemala's chief prosecutor had announced Friday that they were requesting Morales' immunity from prosecution be stripped so he could be investigated for campaign finance violations.

___

9:45 a.m.

The embassies of countries backing a U.N. anti-corruption commission in Guatemala are decrying the decision by the country's president to expel the agency's chief.

The United States, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union issued joint statement regretting President Jimmy Morales' decision to expel Ivan Velasquez.

The statement says the commission "has played a vital role in the fight against impunity" in Guatemala and says the expulsion harms the commission's ability to achieve its mandate.