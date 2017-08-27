UAE ruler issues decree to start value-added taxes in 2018
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The ruler of the United Arab Emirates has issued a decree that sets the stage for value-added taxes to start being collected in the country beginning in January.
The state-run WAM news agency carried a statement Sunday on the decree issued by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's president and the ruler of oil-rich Abu Dhabi.
All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have agreed to begin collecting so-called VAT taxes, though others may begin later than January. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.