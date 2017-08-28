A look at Guatemala's UN anti-corruption agency

Guatemala's president is moving to expel the head of the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, known as CICIG in Spanish, though he has been blocked for now by the country's top court. Background on the commission and its role in Guatemala:

___

WHAT IS CICIG?

Guatemala's congress, under heavy international pressure, voted in 2007 to ratify the commission, which is made up of foreign experts to help local law enforcement build cases and gain expertise in fighting organized crime and government corruption. The country had seen an explosion of drug gang violence and graft in the decade after the end of a 1960-1996 civil war in which 200,000 people died. Opponents said the commission was an unconstitutional violation of Guatemala's sovereignty.

___

WHAT HAS IT DONE?

The commission first went after police corruption and drug gang enforcers and kidnappers. Its recommendations led to the firing or resignation of more than 1,700 police officers, several senior prosecutors and six Supreme Court judges.

Its scope rapidly expanded to broader political corruption, and it has helped prosecute former defence and interior ministers for crimes that included the slayings of prison inmates. Its crowning achievement was the 2015 resignation of President Otto Perez Molina and Vice-President Roxana Baldetti, who remain jailed awaiting trial on charges.

The wide-ranging investigations have swept up many business people, politicians and bureaucrats. A judge this year gave prosecutors the green light to move ahead with a corruption probe of current President Jimmy Morales' son and brother.

___

ACTION AGAINST PRESIDENT MORALES

The country's chief prosecutor, together with Velasquez, announced Friday that they were moving to strip Morales himself of his immunity from prosecution in order to probe alleged irregularities in the financing of his 2015 presidential campaign. If the Supreme Court approved the request, it would be up to congress to decide on removing immunity.

___

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE COMMISSION NOW?

Morales didn't address the future of the commission itself when he issued his expulsion order Sunday, an action that was quickly blocked by the constitutional Court. CICIG's current mandate, approved by the government and the U.N., extends through September 2019.

Guatemalan political forces have repeatedly tried to get rid of the commission, but public and international pressure has forced them to back off and renew its two-year terms.