After deal, IS militants start leaving Syria-Lebanon border

BEIRUT — Lebanon's Hezbollah TV is reporting that Islamic State militants have started leaving the border area with Syria as part of a negotiated deal to end the group's presence there.

Nearly two dozen buses and 11 ambulances carried an unknown number of IS militants and their families on Monday from the rugged mountain area in Syria straddling the Lebanese border, toward the IS-held Boukamal, a town in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.

The deal follows a Lebanese military campaign to drive out IS militants from an area in Lebanon, about 120 square kilometres (46 square miles) in size, along the Syrian border.